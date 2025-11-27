Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

