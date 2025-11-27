Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.2940, with a volume of 105065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Dana Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Dana had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dana has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dana’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

