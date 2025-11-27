Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $368.64 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.