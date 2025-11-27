Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.83 and last traded at C$49.69, with a volume of 1728499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.88.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.78. The firm has a market cap of C$82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.03 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, insider Rahim Hirji sold 25,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.25, for a total transaction of C$1,208,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,510,948.75. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

