XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.44 Million in SAP SE $SAP

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,182,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SAP opened at $240.19 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $231.55 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.63. The company has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

