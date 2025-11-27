Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.57 and last traded at $206.4350, with a volume of 1449028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

