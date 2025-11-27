United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

