Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The firm had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 13,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 247,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,781.92. This represents a 5.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 356.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

