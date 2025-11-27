Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59.40. 27,851,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,709% from the average session volume of 1,539,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

The stock has a market cap of £373.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.97.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

