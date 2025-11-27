Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59.40. 27,851,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,709% from the average session volume of 1,539,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARS
Marston’s Stock Performance
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Amazon Enters Correction Zone—Time to Panic, or to Load Up?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- What is a support level?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.