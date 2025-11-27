ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.84 and last traded at GBX 6.30. 8,437,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,955,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40.

The stock has a market cap of £31.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.88.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

