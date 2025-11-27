Inceptionr LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 41,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $370.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.40 and a fifty-two week high of $503.62. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

