Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 243,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.