Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Posts Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG stock opened at GBX 446.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.48. The firm has a market cap of £671.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.57 and a 1 year high of GBX 563.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 640 to GBX 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490.63.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

