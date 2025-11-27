Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,100 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $77,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.87.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

