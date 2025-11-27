First Property Group (LON:FPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Property Group (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. First Property Group had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 31.04%.

First Property Group Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of FPO opened at GBX 16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.72. The company has a market cap of £24.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. First Property Group has a 52-week low of GBX 11.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group

In other news, insider Ben Habib bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000. Corporate insiders own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

