Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 247,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 197,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.1%

SMCI opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

