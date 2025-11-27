XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 62,923 MGM Resorts International $MGM

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

