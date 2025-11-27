Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,571,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 247,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.55 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

