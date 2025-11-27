Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $624.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

