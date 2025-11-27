Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 910.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,191,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

