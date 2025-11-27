iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,710,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 520,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 123,143 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

