Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $295.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $296.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

