BWS Financial Has Weak Outlook for Movado Group Q2 Earnings

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) – BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Movado Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Movado Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.89 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.66%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 14,191.7% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

