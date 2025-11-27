Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,790,933,000 after buying an additional 984,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.