Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $79.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3334 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

