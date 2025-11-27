Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 543.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 905,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

