Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.40.

JET2 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,411 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,088 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,578.73.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

