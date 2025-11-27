Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) & Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Head to Head Analysis

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 14.90% 18.11% 11.90% Janus International Group 5.29% 14.18% 5.89%

Volatility and Risk

Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simpson Manufacturing and Janus International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33 Janus International Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Janus International Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.19%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Janus International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $2.31 billion 3.02 $322.22 million $8.21 20.53 Janus International Group $963.80 million 0.90 $70.40 million $0.34 18.32

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simpson Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Janus International Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.