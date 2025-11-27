Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 26.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.