GM Advisory Group LLC Has $95.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $334.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.