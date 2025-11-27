Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,839.15. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $48,746.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,653.08. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $273,607. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.