Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RMNY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $25.43.
