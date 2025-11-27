Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

NYSEARCA:RMNY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

The Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and New York income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMNY was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

