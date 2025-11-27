William Blair Comments on StoneX Group Q1 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $90.99 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 4,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

