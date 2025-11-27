Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Claritev (CTEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Claritev (NYSE: CTEV):

11/24/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Claritev had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Claritev is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kim acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,484.25. The trade was a 10.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,846.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,085.56. The trade was a 123.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,347 shares of company stock worth $710,938. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

