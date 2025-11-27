Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Strategy by 57.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 454.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average of $343.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.87.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.