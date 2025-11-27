PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Allan Steven Jacobson Sells 11,801 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $945,732.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,523.14. This represents a 40.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allan Steven Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,186,326.45.

On Friday, October 3rd, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $83,600.05.

On Thursday, August 28th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $83,600.05.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after buying an additional 632,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,347,000 after acquiring an additional 541,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.