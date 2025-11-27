Unity Software (NYSE:U) CAO Mark Barrysmith Sells 13,684 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $566,243.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 408,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,919,702.68. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Mark Barrysmith sold 29,599 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,225,694.59.

On Monday, November 17th, Mark Barrysmith sold 817 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $29,902.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $30,005.40.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1%

Unity Software stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.