State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $218.43 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $218,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

