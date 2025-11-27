Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $343,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

