Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 227,803 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,346,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,229,007. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,505,494.98.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $887,235.90.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 109,675 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $690,952.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 220,535 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $1,367,317.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 12,844 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $78,348.40.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $888.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 132,466 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 519,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 787,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

