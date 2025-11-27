Stevens Capital Partners Sells 1,558 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

