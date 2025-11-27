New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 72.92%. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

