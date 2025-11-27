Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Azenta worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Azenta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of AZTA opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

