SCP Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,800 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

