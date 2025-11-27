J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,456 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

