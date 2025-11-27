Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,622 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

