Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.66 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.0% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 98,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,700,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 37,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 8,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

