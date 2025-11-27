James Latham (LON:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 47.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.
James Latham Trading Down 2.5%
LTHM opened at GBX 999 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 916 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.92.
James Latham Company Profile
