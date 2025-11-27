Comparing Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) and Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Profitability

This table compares Kansai Paint and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansai Paint N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Kansai Paint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansai Paint and Venator Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansai Paint N/A N/A N/A $71.19 0.24 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 0.98 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -6.10

Kansai Paint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansai Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kansai Paint beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansai Paint

(Get Free Report)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances. It also offers marine coatings; automotive coatings for vehicle's conditions and aesthetics preservation, including film coating materials; and protective coatings for bridges, power equipment, industrial plants, and steel structures, as well as offers fire-resistant coatings. In addition, the company provides coatings solutions through electronic materials coating design technologies; and develops hydrogel fluid carrier beads that are used in various types of wastewater treatment. Further, it designs, manufactures, and sells coating equipment; controls and undertakes painting works; and designs color schemes. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Venator Materials

(Get Free Report)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.