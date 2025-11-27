SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.48. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 35,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SS Innovations International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SS Innovations International Trading Up 5.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -128.40.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SS Innovations International in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015.

